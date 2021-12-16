Days After Wedding, Malaysian Newlyweds Back in PPE for Covid-19 Burial Duties

Responding to their call of duty, just a few days after their wedding reception, a newly wedded Malaysian couple reached the cemetery to perform burial services. The couple — Muhammad Ridzuan Osman (34) and Nur Afifah Habib (26) — now being hailed as ‘Covid warriors’, are from Sungai Petani, Kedah in Malaysia. They got married on December 12, 2021. Instead of spending time together as newlyweds, they decided to use their honeymoon period performing burials of bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients.

They were back to handling burial services at a cemetery in their protective equipment (PPE). Osman has also shared his pictures with her wife performing their duties at the cemetery. His post on Facebook earned praises for the couple and volunteers doing the “noble" work.

Advertisement

Osman is a team leader for a non-profit burial squad of an NGO named Murtadha Dakwah Center based in Sungai Petani, Kedah. According to reports in Malayasian news portals, he received a call seeking help to bury an elderly man. The call came shortly after he tied the knot with Nur.

Being an active volunteer, he was called by his NGO, which received a hospital call requesting for a burial service to an 80-year-old man, who died due to Covid-19. He told this to his wife and she also volunteered to accompany him.

“When I told my wife that I was going to handle a burial service for a Covid-19 patient, she immediately agreed to come with me to pick up the body at the hospital before heading to the cemetery. I am glad that my wife understands this kind of work. She even volunteered alongside me and the others to help with the burial process," he told Malay Mail.

Advertisement

Osman said that he met with his wife Nuri about a year ago. He said that they went on a date in a funeral van along with other volunteers. He said that Nuri decided to join the team and they have been handling free burial services together with other volunteers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.