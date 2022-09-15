DDLJ 2? Dunzo Delivery Executive Delivers Package to Customer On Train Just in Time

Remember the famous train-catching scene from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)? Yes, it has a different fan base among Bollywood lovers. Recently, a similar scene played out in real life. A delivery executive gave tough competition to Simran, played by Kajol, in the film. Wondering what the buzz is all about? Allow us to clear the air. A Twitter user, who goes by the name Prathamesh Avachare “came across" a railway station video and made it a point to share it on the microblogging site.

The 7-second clip showcases a delivery executive of Dunzo, an on-demand multi-delivery service company, running towards a woman standing at the door of a moving train. He is carrying a white packet which was supposed to get delivered to the woman. We can see her urging the delivery guy to run fast as the train would leave the platform. Displaying some envious running ability, he managed to handover the packet to the woman who was seen celebrating. As the scene played out on an unidentified station, one of the on-lookers managed to capture it on their phone.

Tweeting the video, the user lauded the man’s dedication. He wrote, “Just came across this viral video. His dedication is really amazing" and also tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the tweet. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol essayed the lead roles of Raj and Simran in the 1995-film, DDLJ.

Watch the video HERE:

Shared on September 14, the video has so far clocked over 1,100 views.

In other news, Dunzo delivery executives recently made headlines as they withheld their services in some parts of Bengaluru to protest changes in their payment structure. It had added to the woes of the Bengaluru citizens, who were already struggling with waterlogging and flooding. The delivery personnel, at Dunzo’s XpressMart store in north-east Bengaluru, refused to work on September 7 and 8.

