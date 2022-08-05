DDLJ Broadway Adaptation to Star Austin Colby as SRK's Raj, Fans Call it 'Terrible'

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which is a 1995 romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, definitely remains one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. However, now the movie is getting a Broadway adaptation in the west, reorts Mashable. Actor Austin Colby took to his social media to announce that he will be playing the reimagined role of Raj, now named Roger Mandel aka Rog. The Broadway name would be Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical. Raj, who happens to be Bollywood’s epitome of a lover-boy, will now be resurrected as Rog Mandel by this British actor. He will be playing his role against Indian American actor Shoba Narayan, who would be Simran.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Austin made the announcement. “A few months ago, I had never heard of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or known of it’s global impact. I am in awe of this beautiful love story, celebrating Bollywood film at it’s finest. And now, to have workshopped Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical under the original director, Aditya Chopra, and trusted with the role of Raj (now Rog) to bring Bollywood to Broadway as a reimagined, inclusive cultural experience will undoubtedly be the greatest honor of my career," he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

As the news spread, netizens all across social media had different reactions. There were many who criticised the makers’ decision. “Why? How? This is terrible. This is totally How can the GREATEST ICONIC Indian character (RAJ) be played by Austin Colby. Another form of Colonization? Iconic Bollywood film adapted for Broadway whitewashed lead character. Fans aren’t happy," wrote a Twitter user. Have a look:

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “I got super excited when I my friends informed that DDLJ (my fav film)was coming on Broadway.We decided to fly. Then I read that ICONIC Raj is played by Austin Colby as Rog Mandel.I might never see THIS. Cast Of DDLJ- Broadway Musical By Aditya Chopra."

Here are a few reactions:

What is your take on the same?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here