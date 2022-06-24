Dead Mysterious Creature With Needle-like Teeth Washes Ashore on Beach in US

Beachgoers in the Oregon state of the US were left baffled after they spotted a dead mysterious sea creature that washed up on the coast, reported Newsweek. One of the persons at the beach, after failing to identify the creature, shared its pictures on Reddit and sought help. In the pictures, posted by user Kristine Tillotson, the bizarre-looking creature was seen lying dead on the rocks. It did not seem to be sharing features with any known creature and had needle-like teeth. It was found to be decomposing with parts of its body peeling away. Tillotson, reportedly, spotted the creature while she was at the Mill Beach in Brookings, Oregon.

Tillotson told Newsweek that after stumbling upon the dead organism, she clicked photos and posted them on “Reddit in a bone collecting group as well as a marine biologist group. The woman said that the dead creature sparked her curiosity and that she found it to be interesting. “I was excited and confused when I first saw it. I love walking the beach to see what washes up whether it’s animals or shells," Tillotson added.

Tillotson was puzzled as she could not connect its appearance to any fish she had seen. For her, it looked more like a mysterious deep-sea creature that wanders in the depths of the oceans. As the pictures of the creature were circulated on Reddit, some users shed light on its identity.

Tillotson shared that many identified the creature as a type of eel known as monkeyface prickleback eel. Meanwhile, other users were quick to speculate and came up with their amusing theories.

Some users said it might be wolf eel that lives in the North Pacific region. To this, another chimed in and wrote: “The teeth aren’t big enough for a wolf eel and lingcod are known for replacing teeth daily which is why you can see the rows of new teeth with being shrunken."

