Dead Rapper's Corpse Propped Up at Nightclub 'Hosting' Funeral, Video Angers Internet

A nightclub in Washington DC is being criticised for hosting a ‘funeral’ of an up-and-coming rapper who was shot dead during a robbery two weeks ago. A video from the funeral which has now gone viral shows the rapper Markelle Morrow propped up onstage at Bliss nightclub. The mourners, on the other hand, raved around him. His corpse can be seen decked in a hoodie. As if this was not disturbing enough, as per reports by New York Post, there was a $40 cover charge to enter the venue.

The venue, in a statement, wrote, “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologise to all those who may be upset or offended," the venue continued. “Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time."

It is still unclear if the figure was Goonew’s actual corpse or a mannequin. Keeping in mind the general consensus, it is said to be his body.

A rapper by the name of Black Fortune performed at the event. He also posted on his Instagram stories, “No this ain’t no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta."

After the video went viral, Goonew’s name started trending in the No. 10 trending topic on Twitter in the US. The video has left the netizens angered. One Twitter user wrote, " I’m sorry you had to go through that, that would’ve been the day that I would’ve quite. It’s creepy asf. I have so many questions. Did his family say yes to this? Why were so many people okay with this happening?," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Sometimes I want to think this stuff it’s fake but it’s absolutely not…. How does this not give people nightmares."

