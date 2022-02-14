Dead White Shark Washes Up on North Carolina Beach, Woman Opens its Mouth to Show Teeth

In a strange incident, a woman used her hands to open the shark’s mouth and took a picture of its teeth. The shark was dead and its body washed up on Hatteras beach in North Carolina, USA.

According to a Facebook post by Dana Rose, a Great White shark washed up with the waves on the beach. Even though the shark was lying dead on the beach, men and women were still terrified.

Dana Rose, on her walk on the beach at the time, was also taken aback when she noticed the shark. She took numerous photos of the fish and shared them on Facebook. The woman also surprised everyone by opening the mouth of the giant creature with her hands and taking a photo of its teeth.

While netizens were terrified seeing the sharp-edged teeth of the fish, they also praised the bravery of the woman.

Here is the link to her post-

Dana Rose’s post reads, “Shelling right now and rolled up on this big boy!! Rip Mr shark!! But just think this is what swims with us!!! It’s their ocean, we are the visitors!! Was cool to see!!!"

Commenting on her post, a netizen also advised her to be careful as a severe storm may have occurred in the sea, causing the shark to become trapped and come to the beach.

Great White sharks are found all over the world in the coastal surface waters of oceans. They are known for their gigantic size and can grow up to 6.1 metres in length and weigh more than 2500 kilos.

