Deadly Saw-scaled Viper Travels from India to England in Shipping Container, Captured

One of the world’s deadliest and venomous snakes made a long journey from India to England. The saw-scaled viper got stowed away to foreign lands in a shipping container. A BBC report mentioned that a stonemason saw the viper in a container of rocks, which he had ordered from India. On spotting the venomous snake, he called in the staff from a British animal hospital to catch the snake. But it was not that easy, the hospital staff had to immense precautions while handling it. In a Facebook post, the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, England, discussed this incident. Check out the post by the hospital:

In the post, the hospital revealed that they received a call about a stowaway snake found in a container of rocks, which had come in from India. The hospital had sent a veterinarian and a reptile expert to the spot. At the first glance of the reptile, the team knew that it was not native to England.

Through the post, the hospital revealed that in addition to many British wildlife species, they also had a call about a critter that was definitely not in the country it should have been. The hospital further said, “As it was identified as a saw-scaled viper and having had one before, we understood fully the gravity of just how dangerous these reptiles are."

They also gave additional information about the snake species. South Essex Wildlife Hospital informed that the viper is in the top few most deadly snakes as it is believed to have killed more people than all the other species combined.

The saw-scaled snake, which is also known as carpet viper, has been locked in a box and is kept in a sealed room. To take extra precautions, the staff has put up warning signs on the door of the room.

The charity’s founder and manager, Sue Schwar, said that people who have opened the container and have spotted the viper were “very lucky to be alive". He said that due to the travelling, the snake was cold hence, was not active at the time the hospital staff got a hold of him.

