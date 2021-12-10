'Decision Pending': English Man Proposes to Australian Fan During Ashes Test

England managed to score 220/2 at the end of the third and final session on the third day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. England skipper Joe Root was not out for 86 while Dawid Malan remained unbeaten at 80 runs and trailed the Aussies by 58 runs. Openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed fought till lunch at 23/0 but fell almost immediately after the break. As the battle continued on the field, spectators were delighted to witness a proposal in the stands. A video that has gone viral shows a man, wearing the England jersey, going down on one knee to propose to a woman wearing the Australia jersey.

The woman was having a beer in the Gabba stands and was surprised to see her partner pull the ring out of his pocket. The whole scene was caught by the cameras and displayed on the stadium’s giant screen with the words, “Decision Pending."

Advertisement

It only took a few seconds for the woman to accept the proposal and say yes to the man. Almost the whole stadium erupted in joy as the successful proposal got displayed.

The couple was later identified as Rob and Nat by 7Cricket. Talking to a show presenter following their proposal, Rob said that they were brought together by cricket and so, it made sense to propose to her there four years after they met.

Advertisement

Rob was also congratulated by the Barmy Army who said in a tweet, “YES Massive shoutout to Rob Hale, he met Natalie back in 2017 during the last #Ashes with the Barmy Army! Congrats guys."

>Also Read: England Batters Brutaly Trolled After Being Reduced to ‘Ashes’ by Australian Pacers

Advertisement

Earlier, Travis Head scored a magnificent 152 as Australia were dismissed for 425 in their first innings in the first Test against England at the Gabba on Friday, a lead of 278. After resuming from their overnight score of 343-7, the home side put on another 82 runs in the extended morning session.

Ollie Robinson was the pick of the England attack with 3-58, while Mark Wood took 3-85 and Chris Woakes 2-76. England had threatened a comeback after tea when Ollie Robinson took two wickets in consecutive balls, but Head’s aggressive innings put paid to any hopes of a miracle recovery.

Head came to the crease with Australia 189-3 after Steve Smith edged Mark Wood to keeper Jos Buttler just before tea. He then watched David Warner (94) and Cameron Green depart to Robinson’s accurate seamers after the break, with Australia still only 89 runs ahead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.