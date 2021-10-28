Deep Fried Reptile? Tamil Nadu Man Finds Lizard in Pakora Packet

When you’re eating a deep-fried snack, whether chips or others, its always a pleasant surprise to put your hand into the bag and finding an extra chip or extra pieces, especially when you thought you’d already finished it. That’s a pleasant surprise. An unpleasant surprise is finding a reptile in your bag of snacks instead. That’s exactly what a Tamil Nadu man faced when he has opened a bag of pakoras. According to a report in Indian Express, the unpleasant surprise came from a sweets and snacks shop in Palayamkottai town of Tirunelveli district when a Tamil Nadu man found the dead reptile inside a packet of fried pakodas. The man from Maharaja Nagar had purchased a packet of pakora from a shop on October 23, and when he reached home and opened the packet, he had found the dead lizard inside it.

The man then lodged a complaint through WhatsApp with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) who directed Tirunelveli officials for the packet, reports News18 Karnataka. A team of officials from the FSSAI then visited the shop and found many violations, including the sweets and savouries not being properly kept and destroying all of them. The same range of pakodas the man had found the lizard in, however, was not present at the moment, Indian Express reported. The officials also took samples of other snack items and sent them to the laboratory for testing.

Sasi Deepa, the designated officer of the department of food safety, visited the shop and found many violations, told the Indian Express that had the “complaint produced the packet before opening it, they would have taken a legal route as it would have all the details of the purchase date, shop name and other details clearly." She further added that, “Once a packet is cut, we will take whatever we find during the inspection. The complaint didn’t produce the product. We found violations at the shop and we took steps accordingly."

Earlier this year a puffy chip in a pack of nachos from Doritos has brought a $20,000 reward for a teen in Australia. A 13-year-old girl named Rylee Stuart had posted a TikTok video featuring this rare chip that was bloated across all three of its point. She had discovered it while eating the packet of nachos.

In March, a man had found a shrimp tail and dental floss in his packet of ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’. The company said that they are investigating the matter and also asked all their customers to call on a number if their cereal box was tampered. The company also mentioned that the contamination did not happen at their facility.

