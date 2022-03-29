Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya Hugged During IPL Match and Fans Reunited With Memes

IPL 2022 has done the unimaginable. The cricket carnival, which often brings out healthy rivalries, has now united two cricketers: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. For the unversed, Pandya and Hooda were involved in an ugly spat the previous year after the latter claimed that Pandya stopped him from practising ‘showing his Dadagiri’ ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain, who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team. Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri," Hooda had alleged in the letter as per Sportstar. Hooda then left the Baroda team and joined Rajasthan to play domestic cricket.

Fast forward to 2022, the two cricketers found themselves under the same camp and new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. And going by the bromance that was witnessed during the clash against Gujarat Titans on Monday night, one could say that the two have put the episode behind them and moved on.

During the match, the duo shared a couple of moments that made plenty of noise on Twitter. Pandya was seen appreciating Hooda after he scored a crucial half-century to pull Lucknow out of a dangerous situation. The southpaw also gave a pat on his back when Hooda was dismissed and he was walking back towards the dug-out and Pandya was entering the ground for his batting.

Hug of the year?

The Lucknow duo also hugged each other after Hooda grabbed the catch of Shubman Gill early in the innings when Lucknow were defending the target of 158.

