Deepak Hooda Sat Out in T20I Against England and Fans Expressed Disappointment With Memes

Indian fans were left disappointed to see Deepak Hooda, a man in sublime form, excluded from India’s playing XI that took on England on Saturday and eventually emerged victorious, thereby taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match T20I series. The win, however, didn’t stop fans from expressing their confusion as to why Hooda, having a great run with the bat, had to face the axe. A total of four changes were made and subsequently revealed by Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja replaced Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

To add salt to their wounds, Kohli, who had replaced Kishan, departed for a short-lived 1.

Advertisement

In no time, Twitter got to work as memes imagining Hooda’s feelings flooded the microblogging website.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his calm and composed knock which helped India post a challenging total in front of a quality English side. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 46-run knock as India scored 170/8 in 20 overs.

Also Read: At no Point, We Were Feeling he Was Panicking - Rohit Sharma Hails ‘Calm And Collective’ Jadeja

Jadeja came out to bat when India were in a tricky position. It looked distant at one stage when the Indian team was reduced to 89 for five, just after the halfway mark and the batting collapse certainly impeded the side’s progress as it was at least 20 runs short of par score.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.