'Dekh Rahe Ho Sachiv Ji': Panchayat Memes Get a Twist After 'Binod' Poses With 'Rinki'

Binod from Pachayat 2 just did a UNO reverse card on Sachiv Ji. “Dekh raha hai Binod" memes are all the rage on social media, but now, “Dekh rahe ho Sachiv ji" has apparently also become a meme. This is because Ashok Pathak, the actor who plays Binod in Panchayat, posed for a photo with Sanvikaa, the actor who plays Rinki in the series.

Pathak himself shared some of the memes on his Instagram stories. For the uninitiated, Sachiv and Rinki’s characters are romantically involved in the show, hence the hullabaloo.

After a long wait of two years, The Viral Fever aka TVF launched the second season of comedy series Panchayat. The much anticipated second season came with an equally entertaining plot as the first season. Not only were the character arcs given fresh curves, but the plotline was also more diversified, including a possible love angle. As the second season got released, the fans couldn’t keep calm and many binged on the day it was released. Social media, naturally, went abuzz with memes acquiring a substantial space on multiple platforms, including the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Panchayat-secretary Abhishek, Prahlad Pandey, and Vikas stole the show with their catchy and snappy dialogues. And several of Abhishek’s dialogues made it to the meme fest.

Deepak Kumar Mishra is the director extraordinaire of comedy-drama Panchayat but chances are you know him from somewhere else as well. Some time ago, Mishra was also the face of the famous “I’m not interested yaar, mujhe sunna hi nahi hai" meme from that one famous TVF Roadies parody. A Twitter page called La Cinephile shared the trivia on the microblogging platform. It turned out that Mishra’s claim to fame is older than Amazon Prime’s Panchayat, older even than his iconic Raghu Ram impersonation. In the comments, some Twitter users even pointed out that Mishra played the role of an electrician in TVF’s Permanent Roommates as well.

