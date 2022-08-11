'Delete Facebook' Trends After Company Hands US Teenager's DMs on Abortion to Cops

In post-Roe America, data privacy presented mounting concern among people from whom the right to abortion has been snatched. Now, as a testament to the problem, a Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter get an abortion after investigators obtained Facebook messages between the two. Meta said that it had received warrants from local law enforcement requesting the messages in the Nebraska case on June 7, before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, as per an AP report.

Meta said that at the time, the warrants had no mention of an abortion and stated that it was an investigation into the “alleged illegal burning and burial of a stillborn infant". In early June, the Nebraska mother-daughter were charged with a single felony and two misdemeanours, all regarding the abandoning and concealing of a body. It was only after the private Facebook DMs came to light about a month after that the mother was charged with abortion-related felony.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and got #DeleteFacebook trending on Twitter.

Meta has declined to say if its response would have been any different if the warrants had mentioned the word “abortion".

(With AP inputs)

