Delhi-based Restaurant Introduces Thali With 56 Items to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday

A Delhi-based restaurant has come up with a unique way to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which falls on September 17. Validating the “56-inch chest" comment made for PM Modi, a restaurant named Ardor 2.1, located in Connaught Place, has started a special thali that consists of 56 dishes. Starting from September 17, the platter will be served as the “56-inch Modi Ji" thali by the restaurant.

Speaking to ANI, the owner of the restaurant, Sumit Kalara, said, “I respect PM Modi so much and we wanted to give him something unique on his birthday. So, we decided to launch this grand thali that we have named 56-inch Modi Ji Thali." He added, “I thought of many gifts and what might appeal to him. We cannot invite him and even if we invite him, he may not be able to come due to security concerns. So, this is for all his fans — let them all come and eat the thali."

Advertisement

While explaining the special addition to his restaurant’s menu, Sumit also mentioned that customers who will visit the restaurant between September 17 to September 26, will also get a chance to win a trip to Kedarnath. The offer stands for couples who will order the thali and the trip will be fully sponsored by the restaurant.

While the thali already looks scrumptious and appealing, to add to the thali’s galore, Sumit also announced that any two people, who are able to finish the thali within 40 minutes will win prize money of Rs 8.5 lakh.

Advertisement

This year, PM Modi will be celebrating his birthday in Madhya Pradesh where he will be welcoming the eight cheetahs, being transported from Namibia to the Kuno National Park. Various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada" will also be organised across the country from September 17.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here