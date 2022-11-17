Delhi Couple Sells Home Cooked Food From Their Car, Earns Rs 60,000 Per Month

Selling rajma- chawal, Karan and Amrita, a couple from Delhi have been making a living out of their car. The couple sells the popular dish through their makeshift outlet, “Amrita Ji Ke Rajma Chawal," at New Delhi’s Talkatora stadium. They serve freshly made meals to their new and repeat customers every day between 12:30 and 4 PM, excluding Saturdays. At first, the business relied on food bloggers’ social media visibility because there was no budget for marketing. According to The Better Indian, a well-known Instagram food blogger discovered “Amrita Ji Ke Rajma Chawal" and the publicity generated interest among foodies.

Since then, the daily revenues increased from Rs. 320 to eventually reach Rs. 800. By selling home-cooked specialities like Chole Chawal, Rajma Chawal, Kadhi Chawal, and Boondi Raita, as well as salad and green chutney to go with the meals, the couple is now able to make up to Rs. 60,000 per month.

The couple, however, had to go through their own share of challenges and struggles before they could taste success in their culinary business. Karan worked as a driver for several years. However, as the pandemic struck, he lost his job and was asked to leave the house he had been living in. The couple was compelled to spend two months living in their car, travelling the streets of Delhi, using public restrooms, and eating at langars offered at Gurudwaras. Karan asked Amrita to stay at her father’s house, but she refused to abandon him in their hour of need.

They ultimately sold off what little furnishings they had at home, and with only minimal support from Amrita’s parents, launched their food business, which quickly attracted the attention and curiosity of the general public. Amrita recalled their difficulties in the early stages of their business when they had to travel around to find customers because the lockdown was proving to be too hard on them.

They established a presence in the area near Talaktora stadium when they began to receive repeat business and regular patronage. On a regular basis, crowds of people swarm around their Alto car, which increases their popularity. The pair now prepares meals on their own in a kitchen they have rented at the Mandi house.

