Delhi Finally Got Rain and Twitter Has Been Flooded With Memes

It finally rained in Delhi on Wednesday and memes have flooded the Internet. Parts of the national capital received hailstorms and rainfall. People in the city’s Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar areas reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with rains and strong winds. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in Delhi. It later updated the alert to the orange category. Only recently, Bengaluru Twitter had had a similar flex, and now it’s Delhi’s turn.

The maximum temperature at Delhi’s base station Safdarjung Observatory is likely to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year. The IMD had predicted a cloudy sky over Delhi for the next three days due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted.

