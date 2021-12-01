Delhi Girl Unable to Ride Scooty with 'SEX' on Number Plate as Neighbours Bully Her

Society is weird. People bid for number plates that make interesting combinations – either with continuous digits or with the numbers making a word. But what if the word the numbers make is something that is a huge taboo in our society – such as ‘SEX’? That is what happened when a Delhi girl received a vehicle registration number for her new scooty. The number reads DL 3 SEX****. Now, neighbours are passing nasty comments and she cannot ride her scooty. According to a report by DailyO, the girl is a fashion designing student and her father gifted her a scooty on Diwali so that her commute to college would become easier compared to the long hours in the metro. But when she received her vehicle’s plate number, she was subjected to mocking and bullying by her neighbours.

“The aunties of my neighbourhood are calling me shameless,” she told DailyO, adding that she is being bullied. Seeing her trouble, when her father requested the two-wheeler seller to change the number, the seller refused his request saying that a lot of people had received similar numbers and his daughter was “not the queen of the world.” According to the dealer, the number was provided online by the Sarai Kale Khan Regional Transport Office.

Advertisement

Every vehicle is to be used with an identifier number provided by the RTOs. These identifiers follow a certain pattern – the first two letters denote the state such as DL, and the next one digit denotes district - 3 and the next letter S - denotes that the vehicle is a two-wheeler, this convention is not in all states. The combination that follows after is unique to every vehicle. Currently, in Delhi, the identifiers in circulation have the first two letters ‘E’ and ‘X’ in them. Adding them to ‘S’ becomes ‘SEX.’ This also means that anyone if anyone received their two-wheeler plate number in Delhi unless the series is exhausted would end up with these letters.

According to KK Dahiya, Commissioner of Delhi Transport, the allotted number could not be changed as there was no provision. “There is a set pattern that is followed during the process of generating a registered number,” Dahiya told India Today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.