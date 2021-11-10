Delhi Jal Board Sprinkling Water in Yamuna to Dissipate Toxic Foam Floats Memes

Over the past week, visuals of toxic foam on the river Yamuna between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh made a comeback as Chhath Puja devotees took a dip in the river. The 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, which is less than 2 per cent of its length of 1,370 kilometres from Yamunotri to Allahabad, accounts for around 80 per cent of the pollution load in the river. The presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind frothing in the river. AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha claimed that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been releasing around 155 million gallons of untreated wastewater a day in the river through Najafgarh and Shahdara drains. “This water containing a lot of organic waste, chemicals and detergents fall from a height at the Okhla barrage which leads to the formation of foam," he said. On Wednesday morning, The Delhi government has deployed boats to remove the toxic foam that was formed in the Yamuna river reported Live Mint.

It wasn’t just boats. ANI reported that Delhi Jal Board employees were sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate the toxic foam. Posting a video of a Delhi Jal Board employee, Ashok Kumar they quoted him saying, “We are sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam."

The video was met with memes, and many pointed out this wasn’t a fighting fire with fire situation, but trying to better water by using more water.

From dyes discharged by garment units to the release of industrial effluents, a variety of factors are blamed for the thick froth layer over the Yamuna’s waters. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had told the National Green Tribunal last year that the “presence of dhobi ghats, direct release of sewage containing phosphatic detergents, industrial effluents and the turbulence caused near the barrages" were the chief factors causing the foaming of the waters. There are also reports that specifically blame the discharge by illegal denim dyeing units, said to be high in ammonia and phosphates compounds, for the frothing, which continues despite steps like a ban on the sale of soaps and detergents that do not meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms in Delhi. Also, DPCC was asked by NGT to take action against the dyeing units with more than 150 of these having been served closure notices so far, reports add.

At a very basic level, Delhi Jal Board may not be completely wrong: The toxic foam which contains high proportions of ammonia can be dissolved with exposure to water. A Univerity of Waterloo study found that “The relatively high solubility is attributed to the hydrogen bonding that takes place between the ammonia and water molecules. The dissolving of ammonia in water forms a basic solution. A small amount of the dissolved ammonia reacts with water to form ammonium hydroxide, which dissociates into ammonium and hydroxide ions. All of these processes are reversible." But this does not directly imply that the toxic foam can simply be “washed away" as the solution will continue to remain in the Yamuna itself. In fact, a report by ASTI, warns that “Large volumes of water dilute ammonia, but form highly corrosive ammonia hydroxide solution."

Foaming due to pollution can result in algae blooms and harm aquatic life due to low dissolved oxygen from decomposition processes. Bathing in or ingesting waters where frothing has been caused by pollution can lead to health hazards like itchy skin and eyes and gastrointestinal problems.

