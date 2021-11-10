Delhi Jal Board Using Water to Clean Toxic Foam on Yamuna Sparks Memes

Over the past week, visuals of toxic foam on the river Yamuna between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh made a comeback as Chhath Puja devotees took a dip in the river. The 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, which is less than 2 per cent of its length of 1,370 kilometres from Yamunotri to Allahabad, accounts for around 80 per cent of the pollution load in the river. The presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind frothing in the river.

AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha claimed that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been releasing around 155 million gallons of untreated wastewater a day in the river through Najafgarh and Shahdara drains. On Wednesday morning, The Delhi government has deployed boats to remove the toxic foam that was formed in the Yamuna river, reported Livemint.

It wasn’t just boats. ANI reported that Delhi Jal Board employees were sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate the toxic foam. Posting a video of a Delhi Jal Board employee, Ashok Kumar they quoted him saying, “We are sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam."

The video was met with memes online with many taking a dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government which currently control the Delhi Jal Board.

Foaming due to pollution can result in algae blooms and harm aquatic life due to low dissolved oxygen from decomposition processes. Bathing in or ingesting waters where frothing has been caused by pollution can lead to health hazards like itchy skin and eyes and gastrointestinal problems.

