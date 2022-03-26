Delhi Lawyer Proposes to Ukrainian Partner at Airport After She Flees War

Martin Luther King Jr. once said that “Love is the greatest force in the universe and the heartbeat of the cosmos." His words perfectly encapsulate the heart-warming story of a Ukrainian girl who fled the ongoing war started by Russia to her Delhi-based boyfriend. As soon as she landed in India, Anna Horodetska, was proposed by Anubhav Bhasin who is a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. Anna and Anubhav met while travelling and have known each other for more than two years. “The first time we actually got to know each other properly was just before the first lockdown in 2020," Anubhav told IANS. They were travelling across India when COVID struck and the first lockdown was announced.

Anna stayed at Anubhav’s place until she could fly back to Ukraine. Their love blossomed during this period. Their story is proof of the fact that love transcends borders even during a pandemic and a brutal war.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Anna was terrified of the sound of bombs and managed to survive by moving in and out of bomb shelters for the next three days. Anna decided to flee to safety along with her mother and her dog on February 27. Her mother took a train to go to her grandma’s place in Kamianka and Anna took a train to Lviv which is close to the Polish border.

Anubhav provided more details of Anna’s nightmarish journey. After staying in Lviv for one night, Anna took a bus to Poland. But because of the massive crowd waiting to take a bus to Poland, she decided to board a bus to the border of Slovakia. After reaching the border, she walked for several hours to cross the border of Slovakia. Upon reaching Slovakia, Anna took a bus heading to Poland where she was helped by Anubhav’s friends.

After her visa got approved at the Indian embassy in Poland, she flew to India and Anubhav popped the question at the airport itself. Anna plans to apply for Indian citizenship after their marriage. The couple also wishes to bring back their dog to India. We hope that the couple enjoy many years of marital bliss after so much suffering.

