Delhi Man Welcomes Zomato Delivery Agent With 'Aarti Ki Thali' After Food Arrives an Hour Late

We all love the festival season and just want to order our favourite food to mark the celebrations. But there’s a problem. With everyone ordering from food delivery platforms, the waiting time shoots up. The traffic on road just makes the wait never-ending. So, when you finally receive the order, you may just go overboard with the excitement just like this Delhi man from a recent viral video. The clip shows him welcoming a food delivery executive, who was stuck in traffic on Dussehra, with a full filmy feeling. The video has left social media users in splits.

The clip, posted on Instagram, opens with the delivery agent arriving with the order. The customer, who had waited long to cherish his favourite food, welcomes him with an aarti ki thali. Once the boy reached the doorstep, the man starts singing Kumar Sanu’s Aayiye Aapka Intezaar Tha song from the movie, Vijaypath. He then put a tikka on the delivery boy’s forehead before receiving the food.

The delivery boy also showed sporting spirit as he removed his helmet for the tikka and with a smile on his face after the unexpected welcome. The text embedded in the video read: “When you wait for an hour."

“Getting your order despite “Dilli ka traffic". Thank you Zomato," read the caption of the post.

The video has tickled the ribs of Instagram users who flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One commented, “Intejar khatam hua." Another user added, “He passed the vibe test."

“Him removing his helmet for the tikka, " read a comment.

One of the users called the video “crazy" and wrote, “How generously that guy waits to be warmly welcome and the way he pulls up his helmet so that the receiver can do the tilak ..Damn that’s crazy."

The clip has received over 4.6 million views and still counting.

