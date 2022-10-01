Delhi Metro Joins POV Trend, Check Out Their Hilarious Meme On Creating Reels Inside The Train

After several Instagram users shared Reels created inside Delhi Metro trains, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation jumped on the POV meme trend to raise awareness about the issue. On Wednesday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation borrowed an edited image of India’s Best Dancer 2 judges and hilariously asked the passengers to show off their dance talents on a stage and not inside the train.

The tweet on their official page read, “Pov: People making reels inside Delhi Metro. Metro mein Safar karien. Suffer na karaye. (Travel in the metro, don’t let other suffer)." The tweet was coupled with a hilarious tagline: “Kala ka safar manch tak hai. Metro mein nahi (The journey to showcasing your talent is limited to the stage. Not to the Metro)".

The Delhi Metro-specialized meme featured the 3 judges of India’s Best Dancer 2 giving their judgments to the Instagrammers in speech bubbles: Geeta Kapur is saying: “Beta, yahan dance nahi karte." Malaika Arora is asking: “Don’t you think this is the wrong place?" and Terence Lewis is commenting: “Apke steps bohot sahi hain lekin jagha nahi (Your steps are perfect but it is not the place)."

See the tweet here:

Netizens were thoroughly impressed by DMRC’s hilarious take on this ongoing situation. “Admin woke up and chose violence today," wrote a user.

Another user tweeted, “So true! People should understand this thing. This creates quite a discomfort for others around."

Meanwhile, several netizens made their daily discomfort of traveling in Delhi Metro known out loud. The everyday problems like getting stuck in the Blue line, problems with cleanliness in and around the station, and issues about metro cards were voiced. A Twitterati wrote, “I used to be proud as a Delhiite about DMRC, but now traveling in other states made me realize how much DMRC needs to improve its amenities, service, cleanliness, etc. Do something about it."

What are your views on the DMRC meme? Let us know in the comments section.

