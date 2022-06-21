Delhi Metro Shows with a Photo How Parting from Weekend Feels Like

Monday can be a pretty heavy day for a lot of people. And if you think you are alone in this, you certainly are not. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), at the beginning of this week, posted a photo on Twitter to prepare people for the busy Monday. The image, which has been posted, beautifully shows two Delhi Metro trains going on two different tracks with a message about parting from the weekend. “How parting ways from the weekend feels! #DelhiMetro," read the caption of the image. Thousands of people use the Delhi metro to commute to their offices and Mondays, usually, are the most crowded. Have a look at the image:

Advertisement

The image which has been posted is of a very green area. While many believe that the photo has been taken at Yamuna Bank Metro station on the Blue Line, where trains are separated, others think that one track is going to Mayur Vihar and the other one to Vaishali. One person also made a complain about metro frequency. “What is this behaviour DMRC.. You are running metro in 10 minutes frequency on pink line. There are crowd on the platform and inside the metro, people r waiting for metro for 10 minutes…do something," read his comment. “Dear DMRC, the day my office was connected with metro, I felt happy, as much as I had felt when I had bought my first car in 1995," commented another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, some time back business tycoon Anand Mahindra also tweeted to motivate people on a Monday and help them beat their blues. The Mahindra Group chairman offered an important life lesson about having a positive and right attitude towards hurdles of life, and his admirers and followers agreed with him. He frequently posts inspiring statements and videos on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra took over Twitter on the weekend and wrote that a pal had shared a Bob Bitchin remark with him, and he decided to share it with his Twitter followers. The tweet read, “Over the weekend, a friend shared this quote by Bob Bitchin [Yes, that’s his name]. “The only difference between an ordeal and an adventure is attitude." When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness." Along with the post, Anand Mahindra added the hashtag “Monday motivation."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.