Delhi Police Shares How You Could Stay Calm in Traffic

The Twitter handle of the Delhi police is known for sharing quirky images and videos in order to convey a message to people. In a similar attempt, the department took to its Twitter and shared a video telling people how to stay calm during traffic. In the video, a police official can be seen singing songs while stuck in traffic. “How to stay calm at traffic signal," read the caption of the video.

In the video, the department wrote, “Love music? Sing. Don’t blow horn when you are waiting at traffic signal." Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 7.6K views. People can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. “It is okay to sing at traffic signal but not while driving as shown in the video. Singing will distract from required road concentration and can be dangerous at time of quick response," wrote a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Delhi Traffic Police made an attempt to raise awareness against using tinted windows in cars. The song Kala Chashma has been given quirky touch by many for entertaining reels on Instagram. Delhi Traffic Police borrowed the lyrics of the song from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Baar Baar Dekho to announce that they will be “penalising those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits."

The tweet on their official page read, “Starting today, Delhi Traffic Police shall be penalising those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits. Also, we will keep a check on minors indulging in driving without license and penalise the vehicle owners." The tweet was coupled with a filmy hashtag – Iss Film Par Award Nahi. The Delhi Traffic Police-specialised meme read: “Tenu Kala Chashma jachda hai, gaddi te kale sheeshe nai (Black glasses suit you but tinted glasses in your car don’t). Visual Light Transmission should not be less than 50% for side glasses and should not be less than 70% for front and rear windscreens."

