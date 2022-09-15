Delhi Police Warn Public About Tinted Car Windows With 'Kala Chashma' Twist

After several social media users and hip-hop dance group Quick Style took the Kala Chashma trend a notch higher, Delhi Traffic Police have also jumped on the bandwagon to raise awareness against using tinted windows in cars. The song Kala Chashma has been given quirky touch by many for entertaining reels on Instagram. On Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police borrowed the lyrics of the song from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Baar Baar Dekho to announce that they will be “penalising those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits."

The tweet on their official page read, “Starting today, Delhi Traffic Police shall be penalising those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits. Also, we will keep a check on minors indulging in driving without license and penalise the vehicle owners." The tweet was coupled with a filmy hashtag – Iss Film Par Award Nahi.

The Delhi Traffic Police-specialised meme read: “Tenu Kala Chashma jachda hai, gaddi te kale sheeshe nai (Black glasses suit you but tinted glasses in your car don’t). Visual Light Transmission should not be less than 50% for side glasses and should not be less than 70% for front and rear windscreens."

On Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police shared an update about the first day of the #IssFilmParAwardNahi drive on Twitter and uploaded a clip of a series of cars with their vehicle registration plate blurred out, which violated the rules.

Some netizens urged Delhi Traffic Police to make it a rule: “With a request to not run a drive but instead make a regular practice of doing challan of such offenders. Because it is very difficult to make our child understand why we have no black film in the car or not running fast. I will be very thankful to you."

One user asked: “Is there any permissible limit of tint of windows glass as far as I know there’s a supreme court ruling which bars anyone putting anything on any car window?"

Many applauded the drive for balancing the lighthearted take and the seriousness of enforcing the rule perfectly.

