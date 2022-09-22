Delhi Rains Bring Joy on Twitter as Netizens Share Photos, Videos of 'Unpredictable Weather'

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday afternoon. This came in just when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert “to be aware" for Delhi for the day. Parts of the city received light rainfall early morning as well. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, while Palam recorded 4.5 mm. As per IMD’s forecast, light rainfall is also likely in Delhi on Friday and over the weekend as well.

While few are enjoying the weather, many took to their Twitter handles and expressed how “unpredictable" the weather is. “First time for everything. Folded trousers up till knees, lugged the shoes and socks in one hand, and files under another arm, ran from one end of the #court complex to another to attend a hearing," shared a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “There were hardly any rains in Delhi this time. It seems Monsoon is trying to meet the rain target for the season today before finally saying goodbye.. Must have been employed on target based incentive."

People also shared pictures and videos of the same. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier in May, parts of the national capital received hailstorms and rainfall. People in the city’s Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar areas reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with rains and strong winds. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and warned of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in Delhi. It later updated the alert to the orange category. Bengaluru Twitter had had a similar flex only recently, and now it’s Delhi’s turn.

Delhi also saw overcast skies and light rainfall in most places on Wednesday.

