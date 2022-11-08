Delhi Resident Spots 'UFO' Hovering Amid Smog, Here's What It Turned Out To Be

Delhi is seeing its usual post-Diwali drop in AQI, with thick smog looming over the city. The air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 321 on Tuesday morning, slightly better than the previous day. Delhi residents have been struggling under the cloud of pollution, but in one instance, it led to a hilarious development.

A Twitter user going by @NeecheSeTopper shared a photo sent by a friend from Delhi. At first glance, the photo appears to show a UFO. It’s a pretty big one too, looming in the distance over a building’s terrace. Fortunately or unfortunately, aliens weren’t descending in Delhi. What the ‘UFO’ turned out to be is peak Delhi pollution season. It was just a water tower in the distance, obscured by a layer of smog that makes visibility difficult.

“Bhai yeh dekh, itna pollution hai. Laga UFO dekh liya, lekin [redacted] paani ki tanki thi," the Delhi resident wrote in a text message. It turns out from the reactions of Twitter users that many people made the same mistake at first glance.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the air quality in Delhi-NCR is classified under four different stages: Stage 1 - ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

The recent data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that air pollution levels across India have worsened in 2022. As per the data released on Monday, Bihar’s Katihar had the highest AQI of 360 among 163 Indian cities on November 7, followed by Delhi at 354, Begusarai (Bihar) at 339, and Ballabgarh (Haryana) at 334.

