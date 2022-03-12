Delhi Robbers Loot Rs 1 Crore at Gunpoint, Nabbed After Donating Rs 1 Lakh at Temple

Five men were arrested by the Delhi Police after they robbed Rs 1.1 crore from employees of a businessman at gunpoint in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident took place on March 3 when two employees of a Rohini-based businessman were returning after collecting Rs 1.1 crore from a jeweller. As per police, the men were returning to their office from Chandni Chowk on a scooter when three miscreants came on a bike and waylaid them. Wielding pistols, the men threatened the employees before fleeing with the bag containing cash.

However, the accused were nabbed from Northeast Delhi nearly a week later with the help of CCTVs installed near the Chandni Chowk market. It was found during enquiry that the accused had donated Rs 1 lakh of the stolen money at Khatushyam temple. The police then scanned the CCTVs installed in the area and zeroed in on the robbers.

Advertisement

“Based on the evidence, we arrested them from the trans-Yamuna area. We have also recovered Rs 1 crore robbed amount," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North). The officer informed that the police team also managed to recover other stolen items like gold from the accused. He added that further investigation is in progress.

Notably, the police learned that one of the persons involved in the robbery was a former employee of the jeweller. Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they hatched the plan with the former employee who provided information about the money.

The accused had also planned to donate a part of the robbed money at the temple. And it was then that they were spotted in CCTV footage. Reportedly, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had directed to install CCTVs in the Chandi Chowk market. Presently, there are over 300 CCTVs in the area which are used for surveillance.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.