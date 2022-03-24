Delhi Sweet Shop's 'Bournvita Barfi' Tastes Like Dry Fruit, Ghee and Nostalgia

Bournvita made milk taste so much better and got us all hooked during our childhood. This chocolate-flavored condiment was such a vital element of our childhood that it became synonymous with milk. As we grew up, Bournvita gradually parted ways with our palate and now, all we have is memories associated with this chocolate malt. However, one person decided to stir up these memories again and brought Bournvita back into the lives of people but in a different avatar. We present to you, Bournvita Barfi! Yes, you heard that right. Now, you can reminisce about those Bournvita days by biting into a Bournvita barfi – a chocolate-coloured barfi made of dry fruits, ghee, and our childhood highlight, Bournvita. This fusion mithai was brought to notice by a food vlogging page on Instagram operated by Arjun Chauhan.

A 15-second-long clip shows the preparation of this fusion Bournvita barfi. With sugar syrup as a base, the maker adds cashew paste and mixes them together. After cooking for a while, the star ingredient of the dessert, Borunvita, is added, followed by Ghee. The maker then showers dry fruits into the concoction and cooks until it starts taking shape. After this, the mixture is transferred into a rectangular dish, in which it dries, and churns out fusion Bournvita barfi.

Sharing the video, the vlogger, in the caption wrote, “Ever tried Bournvita Barfi?” The user also tagged the location where one can find this chocolaty and creamy dessert. If you wish to try this, you will have to visit Shagun Sweets, located in Maujpur, Delhi. Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to amass more than 3 lakh views and close to 15,000 likes. The barfi got wholehearted approval from netizens who claimed that it looked delicious. Many stated their interest to try the barfi. So, would you try Bournvita barfi, if given a chance?

