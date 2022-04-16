Delhi Vendor Sells 'Idli Ice Cream' and Desi Twitter Wants to 'Burn the Internet'

After Dosa ice cream, the natural next step would be Idli ice cream and of course, someone understood the assignment. The only real point of bizarre food combos is to make the current one stranger than the latest item on the block, and this Idli ice cream might be up to the task. Shared by food blogger @thegreatindianfoodie on Instagram, the dish is being sold at Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. The video actually came with an apology from the blogger but Instagram users are not so sure if they can do it. While some flat out refused to forgive him for this, others were wondering who was actually eating the dish. Others called it blasphemous and said it destroyed the legacy of the food items involved in the combo. Check it out here.

Advertisement

Recently, an eatery in Delhi also thought that it would be a great idea to mash in masala dosa into ice cream and then make rolls with the resultant mix. The video posted by the handle ‘thegreatindianfoodie’ on Instagram went viral for all the wrong reasons.

There is a way to mix in sweet and savoury, though, and a Japanese restaurant seemingly got it right. An Instagram user, Jesse Ogundiran shared a video of a Japanese restaurant which is serving their customers Miso Ramen soup with soft ice cream on it. The restaurant named Franken in Japan’s Osaka serves this unique dish that has stunned the netizens. They serve a bowl of hot Japanese ramen topped with an entire ice cream cone, which is in chocolate and vanilla flavour. The blogger in the video can be heard saying that the purpose behind this bizarre combination is that it adds creaminess to the spicy soup because of the milk. After tasting this weird fusion dish, which costs $10, the blogger actually liked it and said that it was a perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.