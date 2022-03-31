6,000 km in 110 Days: Delhi Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For Golden Quadrilateral Run

Indian Ultra runner Sufiya Khan has bagged the Guinness World Record by covering the Golden Quadrilateral highways in the shortest time. Sufiya ran for 6,002 km on the network of highways for 110 days 23 hours and 24 minutes.

The Ultra runner started her arduous journey from New Delhi on December 16, 2020. She traversed the Golden Quadrilateral which connects Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai through a network of national highways. On April 6, 2021, Sufiya completed the circuit in record time and later received the certificate from Guinness World Record, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, 35-year-old Sufiya had a full-time job as a ground staff at the Delhi airport before she took up running. “The job at the airport was very taxing, so I took up running to let off some frustration," said Sufiya. She shared that soon she developed an interest in the sport and started covering long distances. “Getting into Ultra running was a natural progression," she added.

Eventually, Sufiya decided to quit her job in 2017 and embarked on a journey to make giant strides in Ultra running. Sufiya first pulled off a long distance when she covered the golden triangle, connecting Delhi in 16 days, 1 hour, and 27 minutes. With this impressive timing, Sufiya had created a national record.

Later, Sufiya stepped up her training and shattered a Guinness World Record. She became the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by covering the distance in a little over 87 days. Moreover, Sufiya also ran on the Manali-Leh highway for 6 days, 12 hours, and 6 minutes.

According to Sufiya, who was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, she was oblivious about “injury management, training, diet, nutrition and so on." Having honed the talent herself, Sufiya ran without much guidance and insists that now she has “enough knowledge to become a coach."

Sufiya highlighted the low numbers of women runners in India and said that she would be happy if more girls join the sport. Now, Sufiya has set her goal high and aims to circumnavigate the globe.

