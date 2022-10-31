Delivery Executive Informs Customer 'The Food Is Tasty'; Internet Can't Keep Calm

When you order your delicious meal from a delivery app, you wait patiently for the food to arrive. The waiting in itself becomes too much at times. And now imagine the food doesn’t arrive at your doorstep. Sounds annoying, right? Wait until you learn more about what happened to this man.

A Deliveroo customer was left flabbergasted when he received a text from the executive that the food he ordered was tasty. Liam Bagnall shared the interaction on Twitter. In the shared screenshot, the conversation starts with a sorry text from the delivery executive. Upon asking what happened, the delivery person stated, “This food is very tasty, I eat this." The executive also added a face-savouring food emoji. He even mentioned that Liam can report him to Deliveroo company. Liam reacted and called him “an awful man." The executive said he didn’t care.

“Deliveroo driver has gone rogue this morning," he wrote in the caption of the post.

However, when Liam went ahead to report the incident and seek compensation from the company, he shared another screenshot with customer service where he was asked to fill out a form.

“Companies that have no policy on how they hire the workers that represent them are pretty backwards and awful at customer service," he wrote in the caption.

The internet was also left amazed by the incident and has reacted to it. One user commented, “Bold. I have to respect it."

Another person wrote, “The Deliveroo driver not only ate his food but texted to tell him it was ‘testy’ but no refund?"

One more user added, “When they don’t want to accept your resignation."

Another cyber surfer said, “That’s why I chose not to become a food delivery person."

A similar incident happened last month, with a man who ordered from DoorDash and received a package with no fries with eaten chicken wings left with bones and a note stating that the executive was broke and hungry and was leaving the job. The delivery man also asked the man to consider it as paying it forward.

