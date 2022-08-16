Desi Bride Slaps Groom On Stage After He Forced Her to Eat Laddoo During Varmala Ceremony

Varamala ceremony is one of the crucial rituals during Hindu weddings, wherein the bride and groom exchange flower garlands as a symbol of acceptance. However, this ceremony from a wedding has now been creating tremendous noise on social media but for all the wrong reasons. In the viral video, a bride and a groom are asked to feed each other ladoos. While the bride is seen dressed in a red saree, the groom opted for a white sherwani.

When sweets are offered to the couple, the bride takes the first turn to feed the groom. But the latter appears to be in no mood to eat the sweet. He refuses to open his mouth to show his reluctance but the bride doesn’t seem to budge. She continues to force the groom to eat the ladoo and ends up smashing the entire thing on his face. The groom doesn’t appreciate the gesture and decides to take revenge. When it comes to his turn to feed the bride, the latter imitates the former’s gesture and refuses to eat the sweet.

The bride takes a step behind to move away from the groom as well as the sweet. However, this time, it is the groom who forces her to eat the ladoo. When she doesn’t, he smashes the entire sweet on her face. The gesture isn’t well reciprocated, as the annoyed bride slaps the groom in front of everyone on the stage. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Niranjan Mahapatra. The user also added a funny caption alongside the Instagram reel that read, “Aajkal fashion ho gaya hai kya ye sab [Is this (slapping) in fashion nowadays]?" Watch the video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered hundred of likes in no time. While a barrage of netizens was left in splits upon watching the clip, many have also criticised the violent behaviour of the couple. The identity of the bride and the groom in the viral clip remains unknown.

