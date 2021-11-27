Desi Couple Shares a Kiss After Groom's Dad, Panditji Make This Request

Weddings are all about rituals and fun that follows them. Viren Khuller and Vidushi Sharma were in for a hilarious surprise at their wedding when Viren’s father asked the priest to tell the bride and groom to kiss each other performing the Hindi version of “you may kiss the bride”. While the priest became a little shy and instead asked the father to do it, he asked the couple to kiss each other after a little bit of persuasion. The scene unfolded after the rituals were completed and soon the father asked the priest to direct the couple to seal it with a kiss. The lovely couple shared an adorable kiss which was followed by a huge round of applause by the guests present there. The video was posted on an Instagram page called Shutterdownphotography with the caption, "When totally Rager Dad Kills it !! Check out the Hindi version of you may kiss the bride".

The couple and the other guests present at the wedding were left in peals of laughter at this request. Dressed in a nice coat with a beautiful turban, Viren looked dapper while Vidushi looked equally beautiful and alluring in a gorgeous pink lehenga which was paired with nice jewellery. The post-credits mention that the outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra and Jayanti Reddy and the couple looked stunning in them as they were seen enjoying the wedding customs.

The video has been getting a lot of sweet reactions with people calling it cute and sweet. Another user, enamoured with the heartfelt scene, commented that’s what a marriage is. Some called it adorable and even loved the work of shutterdownphotography which is capturing some of the most adorable moments of the life of an individual. The bride Vidushi Sharma called it ‘One of her sweetest moments’ by commenting on the video.

