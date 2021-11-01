Desi Cricket Fans Come in Support of Kohli, Team India After Online Backlash

The Indian cricket team lost their second consecutive match in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday after New Zealand beat them by eight wickets. The Men in Blue were asked to bat first and struggled to put just 110 on the scoreboard against at Dubai International Stadium. Kane Williamson’s men chased down the target easily by losing just two wickets and 33 deliveries remaining. This loss, after the thrashing by Pakistan, has narrowed their chances of advancing to the semi-finals, leaving fans devastated and enraged at the team. The whole team, along with skipper Virat Kohli, has been criticised for being “timid" and showing very little “intent." However, some trolls took to making personal attacks against the team members, thereby crossing the line, many felt.

From trolling Kohli for his decision to not burst crackers during Diwali to some members of the team celebrating Halloween a day before the match, trolls did not spare anyone and even attacked Kohli’s 8-month-old daughter.

Advertisement

Following these uncalled attacks, cricket fans across the country cam in support of the team on Twitter and defended them against these trolls. Supporting the team and Kohli, they said that a few bad matches did not prove that we wouldn’t perform well in the future and these attacks were rather unnecessary. Take a look:

Chasing India’s 110, Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell made 49 while captain Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 33 to drive New Zealand home in 14.3 overs as they opened their account in the Group 2 of Super-12 stage. Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) was the pick of the bowler but there were just not enough runs on the board to defend for the Indian attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.