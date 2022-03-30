Desi Dad Packing Leftover Food in 'Dabba' At a Fancy Restaurant is Boss Move, Here's Why

While dining at a restaurant there are usually two types of people - the first type who get their leftovers packed and the second that leave the excessive food behind. A video that is recently going viral shows a man packing the leftover food in a steel dabba. The man can be seen promoting a sustainable practice as he does not rely on the waiters for packing his food in plastic containers. The video has been shared by Nayana Premnath, who is a digital content creator. She filmed her father packing the leftover food at a fancy restaurant into a steel container.

In the video, she mentions that the key is to normalise such practice. Along with the video, she shared a long note where she mentioned that her parents did not change overnight as it probably took her three complete years to see these changes. “Today, my mom is the one who reminds me to take a dabba whenever we go to a restaurant. My sister carries her own stash of steel straws to use at the cafés," she wrote in the caption.

She further mentioned that how she was shocked after her dad took the dabba from her and started putting in the leftovers by himself. “This made me the most happy. By doing this, he prevented us from taking home a plastic packet of food. Also, this happened at a very fancy restaurant," she wrote.

Further in her note, she urged people to not be shy to take sustainable steps in front of their loved ones. “Whether they criticise you right now, they will definitely notice the change and eventually realise that it isn’t a big deal and start doing it themselves," she said.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Many people applauded the family for their efforts. One Instagram user wrote, “Totally support this! Also a good way to not take plastic containers from restaurants to pack food."

Another user wrote, “Many of us won’t do this out of shyness..but the way he did it without any hesitation is commendable. Hope all of us get the guts to do so, and such positive acts gets normalise (sic)."

