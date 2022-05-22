WATCH: This 80-year-old Desi Grandmother Nailing Deadlifts is Fitness Goals

We have seen young gym enthusiasts coming up with workout challenges on social media. Many get scared by just the sight of workout challenges and many fear weight lifting. This is because people believe that those who have toned or buff bodies, can only lift weights. We aren’t saying anything but this desi dadi is clearly rubbishing away such myths. What’s the buzz about? A video of an elderly woman doing deadlifts might just make you re-evaluate your strengths. Yes, you read it right. The video showing the old woman nailing deadlifts, which is one of the most difficult workouts, is going viral on social media.

The video was shared by a page named ‘Punjabi Industry’ on Instagram, wherein a boy is seen making a video of his grandmother, who is lifting a barbell on the terrace. As the video proceeds, we get to know that the child had given his grandmother a fitness challenge casually, but looks like the old lady took it way too seriously. When she completed the challenge, her grandchild – like many of us – was simply amazed by her ability and strength.

Advertisement

Watch video:

The clip has so far received over 4 thousand views and a bunch of reactions from Instagram users.

Videos of old people have been ruling the internet for quite some time now. Very frequently, we come across elder people, who prove that age is just a number for them. Much time hasn’t passed, as last month only, a video of an elderly woman dancing flawlessly to Pushpa: The Rise’s song Sammy Sammy took over the internet and went viral. The internet nick-named the old woman ‘DJ Dadi.’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.