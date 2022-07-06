Desi Dad's Savage Reply to Son Who Ordered Food at Wrong Address Deserves a Medal

The internet is filled with amazing content, while some of it makes people emotional, others leave us all laughing out loud. Speaking of which, a hilarious conversation on a family WhatsApp group has gone insanely viral on the web. The savage reply of an Indian father to his son’s mistake has taken the desi Twitter by storm.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of his family’s reaction after placing an order at a wrong address. Jitu, who wanted to enjoy some roasted chicken at home, accidentally added the wrong address while placing his order from Swiggy.

After the mistake was made, he quickly got in touch with the online food delivery portal’s support system to rectify the error. Fortunately, he ended up getting a full refund for his order. Immediately, he went on his family WhatsApp group to share the piece of news with his family members.

In the screenshot shared by him, Jitu is seen initiating the conversation stating that he successfully managed to get a refund for placing an order at the wrong address. He said, “Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo (Swiggy has refunded the money, had placed the order at the wrong address)."

Jitu’s father who appeared to have been disappointed by his petty mistake ended up dropping a hilarious response on the group. He said, “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but why didn’t I receive any refund?)"

Soon after the message appeared on the group, the mother joined the conversation only to leave a slew of laughing emoticons.

Jitu took a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat and posted it on Twitter. He explained that all he ever wanted was to enjoy some roasted chicken, however, it turned out to be a roast on him. He shared, “Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead".

Desi Twitter has gone gaga over the post and the hilarious tweet has received thousands of likes and many retweets.

