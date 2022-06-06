Desi Entrepreneur Wants to Work '26 Hours' a Day as He Loves the Grind, Gets Schooled

Raj Shamani, founder of an entrepreneurship podcast called Figuring Out, got trolled for a tweet on loving the “grind". In an overworked society attaching undue importance to the “hustle", the “grind" is often celebrated even as the hustlers border on burnout. This work culture has long been criticised on various fronts and Shamani’s tweet was slammed as it came across as rather tone-deaf, given these circumstances. “If there were 25 hours a day, I’d still want to work 26 hours. It’s not that I am a workaholic, I just f**king love the grind," Shamani wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Twitter is certainly the place for hot takes, and the criticism dished out is equally blistering. Most Twitter users found Shamani’s tweet as glorifying overworking rather than motivational. The take was even more problematic given the circumstances of people only beginning to get used to working in a post-pandemic world.

Advertisement

Recently, a Twitter user shared realities about India’s toxic work culture and how it took a toll on him mentally. He mentioned how most of the people feel satisfied by working late and unusually more than required. “This is deep rooted and embedded in the system, is well accepted and expected out of people. This has given rise to so many hidden mental issues and illness," he wrote. The user further added that how the grind is “never ending." Further, he pointed out how giving all our time and energy to our work will never let us have a work-life balance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.