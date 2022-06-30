'Desi Flash': Superfast Indian Railways Employee Prints Tickets in Mere Seconds

A railway employee's exceptional ticket dispensing speed has created a lot of buzz on social media. In a video, shared on Twitter, the person is giving tickets from an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine. And, he makes it look so easy. At times, he doesn't even have to see the screen. Can you believe it? No right? The employees just ask for the destination, collect the money, and then take out a ticket from the machine by adding the relevant information.

With the number of things to do, one might take 20-25 seconds to obtain one ticket. But not this employee. He collects the money from one passenger and asks about the destination of the next passengers, while simultaneously adding it to the machine. The ticket comes out but by then he is ready to enter another destination.

Advertisement

The caption along with the clip read, “Somewhere in Indian Railways, this is so fast, giving tickets to three passengers in 15 seconds. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 1.7 lakh views and almost 9,000 likes, and counting. Netizens were amazed to see the speed with which the employee was distributing tickets.

“Superb accuracy he has achieved over the time. Time saved,” said one user.

Another said, “Our very own flash.”

“When man and machine work together!” exclaimed this user.

Advertisement

“India has got talent,” stated this user.

One user commented, “Whatever automation we do, we cannot beat humans. A perfect example is the video below.”

Another chuckled saying, “Lol. Machine is taking more time to print tickets.”

Here are some other reactions to the video:

So, what are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.