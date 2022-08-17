Desi Grandpa's Conversation With Granddaughter About Their Pet Dog is too Wholesome

A wholesome conversation thread between a grandfather and his granddaughter discussing the whereabouts of their pets has gone viral on Twitter. A user named Udita Pal, who owns a pet dog namely Kiwi, often makes it a point to share daily updates about her pet with her grandfather. Recently, she took to the micro-blogging site to share screenshots of their happy conversations and it is the cutest thing you will see today. In one of the conversations, the granddad is seen asking about the dog’s responsibility at a formal event.

“Dear Udita, did Kiwi participate yesterday in the inauguration of your new office? If so, what was its assigned portfolio?” he questions. After which he receives a slew of photos of Kiwi from the organized event. Post viewing the photographs, the grandfather said, “Very nice now it’s mature and can take any responsibility.”

Advertisement

In a subsequent screenshot, the grandfather expresses that he is utterly worried about their dog. He says, “Dear Udita, Kaju Devi (another pet of the family) is always sleeping I am worried. How is Kiwi in form?” To this, the granddaughter replies, “Kiwi is absolutely fine.” Once getting an assurance, the elderly concludes the conversation, “Thanks, dear Udita. Good night and love to Kiwi.”

In another incident, when he learns that the pet dog visited a temple, the worried elderly is seen asking, “Location of the temple? Was Kiwi allowed inside? What meals given? I am very happy.” While sharing the screenshots of the conversations, the Twitter user said, “This is how my Grandfather talks about my dog and it’s so precious and wholesome.” Take a look at the viral tweet below:

The viral tweet has garnered a thunderous response on the micro-blogging site. A user was all praise for the grandfather’s way of starting the conversations. The user wrote, “He starts his messages with ‘Dear Udita’ like he is writing a letter. How cute.”

Advertisement

Another stated the screenshot thread is genuinely wholesome, “This is so wholesome! Hope he and kiwi both are doing fine.”

Advertisement

One more highlighted how the grandfather chose to end most of the conversations by stating he is happy, “That's the best part..every message ended with ‘I am happy!’ Grandparents are too cute.”

A netizen said that their conversations are the cutest thing they saw on the internet, “I am very happy’. This is the cutest thing I've seen today. So much love to Kivi and your grandfather.”

The slew of users also hailed the viral conversation thread that has received over 2 thousand likes as of now.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here