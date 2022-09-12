Desi Instagrammer Imagines Starbucks' New CEO's Reaction to Chai Tea Latte

Laxman Narasimhan has been named the new CEO of Starbucks and will take charge of the company on October 1, 2022. He was born in Pune, and was raised in the Maharashtra city. He joins a long line of Indian and Indian origin CEOs in the US in recent times. Everyone knows that Desis have had a long-standing gripe with the chai tea latte sold at Starbucks. There is, of course, nothing called “chai tea" because the two terms mean the same thing. Now, with Narasimhan in charge of the coffee making giant, Desis are expecting to see a change.

Instagram content creator Vick Krishna made a skit on what the new CEO’s first day at Starbucks would look like. The first order of business would of course have to be the abolition of the moniker “chai tea latte". “Y’all been saying tea tea latte far too long and it’s not going to happen on my watch," says Krishna aka Narasimhan for the skit’s duration. Plus, he adds some much needed masala into the mix. Questions, evidently, are not appreciated.

“Ok, do one about getting his name on the cup wrong next," one Instagram user commented. It wouldn’t be Starbucks without that happening. “Love to have masala chai at my Starbucks!" commented another. “Alas bringing some order in that chaos 😂CHA," another wrote.

Here’s hoping Narasimhan is taking note. Starbucks announced on Thursday that Narasimhan will become the company’s next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors. Narasimhan will join Starbucks as incoming CEO on October 1, 2022 after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz, the interim CEO, before assuming the leadership role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023.

As per a statement by Starbucks, “Narasimhan brings nearly 30 years of experience leading and advising global consumer-facing brands. Known for his considerable operational expertise, he has a proven track record in developing purpose-led brands. Building on companies’ histories, he has succeeded in rallying talent to deliver on future ambitions by driving consumer-centric and digital innovations."

