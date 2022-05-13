Desi Jugaad: Wedding Hosts Use Thresher to Cool Down Guests amid Heatwave

The weather in India right now is extremely hot and hosting an event amid the heatwave can be a little tricky. However, recently wedding hosts came up with a brilliant solution as they hosted the event in the scorching heat. To beat the heat, the hosts decided to install a seed threshing machine on a shallow make-shift pool. IPS officer Awanish Sharan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of the same. In the caption, he wrote, “Welcoming the processions with the air of “Thresher". Awesome idea." Keeping in mind some basic Physics, the hosts used the agricultural machine to speed up the process of separating grains from the husk or straw to spread cool air inside the tent.

Here is the video:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. The video has garnered over 255K views. Most people are applauding the hosts who executed this brilliant idea. While some are praising them for the jugaad, others are saying that they loved the idea as it is cost-effective. Netizens are also debating as to how this idea can be adapted as a basic cooling measure.

While tagging Anand Mahindra, one person wrote, “you are big fan of local innovationd- desi jugaad, here is one more from desi Indian genius (sic)." Another person wrote, “Gajjjjjab Indians and their desi innovations." Here are a few reactions:

What do you think about this innovation?

