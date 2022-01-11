Desi Kid's Reply to 'What Will You Do When You Grow Up' is as Real as it Gets

You simply can’t know for sure every time what is going on in a kid’s mind. And their responses to some of the most serious questions about life leave us in splits more than often. Wondering what are we talking about? A young boy has taken the Internet by storm with his savage reply to a common question - what will you do when you grow up? The boy, who says he has not had a chance to learn to read and write, was asked by a reporter about what he wanted to do when he would grow up and his reaction is as real as it gets. Looking at the reporter, the young boy replied in a bold and confident tone: ‘If we have not studied at all, then what will we become? Well, what will you make of us?’ He continued: ‘I will work when I grow up. Will build a home, settle down, eat, drink and have a wife. Will also have 2-3 children with her.’ The boy’s reply cracked everyone around him up and left the reporter chuckling.

The reporter when further asked the boy, ‘You want 2-3 kids, right?’ the kid replied with full sass: ‘So what else will I do if I won’t have kids.’

The place and time where the video was shot is not known, however, it has gone viral on social media. It was shared on Instagram by a meme page. The clip also has montages of videos from various popular memes in between.

Watch the viral clip here:

People on social media are loving the boy’s response. One user commented: ‘What an amazing answer told, actually this is called already life chosen.’ Another commented, ‘He already knows the value of education in today's life.’

The viral video has now been re-shared by many meme pages on Instagram.

