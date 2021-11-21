Desi Man Walks into House to Steal Cycle, What Happens Next Leaves Netizens in Splits

A video has gone viral on social media where a thief’s attempt to steal a cycle was too “cool" to be a successful one. Shared by a meme page on Instagram, the viral video is an edited version of CCTV footage. The video starts with a young man casually walking into a house in broad daylight instead of breaking in since the owner did not close the main door. He sees a bike and a bicycle parked in the verandah and decides to go for the latter. As he quickly walks out of the gate with the cycle, the owner spots him and runs after him.

The CCTV footage did not show what happened outside the gate, however, it was confirmed that the thief was caught red-handed. The owner is then seen walking inside with his cycle. While the CCTV footage itself is funny, the video has definitely been made funnier by the person who edited it by adding popular meme clips in between and playing ‘Gasolina’ in the background. While the video seems from India, the date and location of the CCTV footage cannot be confirmed.

In another instance of funny theft attempts, a man in Ahmedabad shed 10 kg to commit a burglary. Two years ago, 34-year-old Moti Singh was working at the house of one Mohit Maradia at Basant Bahar Society in Bopal. He had gathered information about where the valuables were kept and he was also aware of the location of CCTV cameras. The house had electronic doors which could not be broken by conventional methods. So he had to prepare accordingly to break into the house. He had food only once in a day for three months continuously so that he shed weight. His present employer told police that he would skip his dinner on one pretext or another just to keep himself from gaining extra weight.

Since Moti had managed to dodge the CCTV cameras, police had a tough time catching him. The local police found him in the footage of a CCTV camera of a hardware shop where he had gone to buy a trowel and a saw to cut the glass of the kitchen window to get inside the house. He managed to steal ₹37 lakh from Maradia house on November 5, the police said. Moti stole other valuables too which were still with him when he was nabbed by the police.

