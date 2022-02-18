Desi Man Watching 'Badhaai Do' With Partner Shuts Down Homophobes, Whole Theatre Cheers

Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar portrays a ‘lavender marriage’ where two queer persons get married so as to portray themselves as heterosexual. The film’s casting of two purportedly straight actors as well as some other aspects have received flak on social media, but an audience member’s story involving a screening of the film is winning praise on social media. Instagram user Priyanjul Johari shared his anecdote on the platform. When he went to watch Badhaai Do with his partner, they found a group of people seated ahead of them who found same-sex couples “funny and embarrassing" and made many homophobic and perverse comments about the same. He was asked to calm down by his partner even though he was angered by the comments. During a certain emotional scene, Priyanjul started clapping and hooting.

The person seated in front of him then made a homophobic comment towards him, after which Priyanjul stood up and said, “Haan bro gay hu… Bol, koi dikkat? (Yes, I am gay. Do you have a problem with that?)" He also spoke proudly and lovingly about his relationship with his partner. Afterwards, the whole theatre clapped and applauded Priyanjul’s brave gesture. However, in his Instagram post, Priyanjul happened to use an unrelated slur which was criticised by several users. He has apologised for it since. Check out his full story here.

(Badhaai Do spoilers ahead)

Despite getting a mixed response from both, the audience and critics, Badhaai Do isn’t doing big on the box office. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer lost its momentum on the day when it was expected to do the most - on Valentine’s day. The movie was witnessing a massive spike in its collection over the weekend. However, it dropped at the box office on Monday.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rajkummar Rao was asked if the very act of Rajkummar marrying Bhumi in the movie, hiding their sexuality is accepting and supporting homophobia. To this, the actor agreed and added that marriage is not an ideal solution in such cases. “Well, yes. It’s not an ideal situation. I totally agree with that. But there are so many people out there in the society and I have met a couple of them personally who are in this arrangement. So it’s a story about those people," Rajkummar said.

