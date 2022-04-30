Desi Milkman's 'F1-style' Delivery Cart Has Bowled Over Anand Mahindra | WATCH

If there ever was an Oscar for innovative ‘jugaads’, Indians would not only win the award but also all the nominations. From turning cars into a ‘helicopter’ to making hairdryers out of pressure cookers, Indians can do almost anything. And this milkman’s innovative three-wheel ‘go-kart’ is yet another proof of the fact. The video featuring this milkman’s special go-kart has been making waves online and has even caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Posting the video online, Twitter user going by the name Roads of Mumbai, jokingly called the video a result of being torn between the choice of pursuing a career in F1 or helping in the family dairy business.

The clip shows the mil vendor carrying big milk jars at the back of his customised cart on a road. The cart shares a striking resemblance to an F1 car, and the milkman can be seen wearing a helmet. Soon, the clip caught the attention of Mahindra who while re-sharing it called it the ‘coolest thing’ he had seen in a while and expressed a desire to meet the milk vendor.

Advertisement

Resharing the clip, Mahindra tweeted: “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior."

The video has received 6 lakhs views while garnering 28 thousand likes on Twitter. Reacting to the clip, users lauded the innovation by the milkman and called it the best version of Indian jugaads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user compared the vehicle to the Batmobile used by the superhero Batman. “MilkMobile inspired from Batmobile," read a reply.

One user claimed that the video belonged to Uttar Pradesh’s Basti.

However, this is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has publicly applauded such innovative jugaads. Earlier, in December last year, the industrialist had posted a video of a four-wheeler made by assembling different marks of a car, a bike and an auto-rickshaw.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1519917036935163905?s=20&t=GQ7ceEajMwCk_Xnjklfslg

The video received over a million views along with 35 thousand likes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.