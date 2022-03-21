Desi Mom Using Vodka Bottle to Store Puja Oil is the Most Mom Thing Ever

Undoubtedly, no one can beat Indians in coming up with brilliant ideas to make the most of the old things. Whether it is old jars of any products or bottles of any beverage, we are an expert in reusing things. When it comes to alcohol bottles, we have witnessed innumerable decorative ideas, where people put ferry lights in them and store them as decorative pieces. However, we have hardly spotted anyone using alcohol bottles during a puja ceremony. But social media also made us experience this. Recently, the reuse of a vodka bottle has triggered a laugh riot and jokes online.

Are you wondering why? This is because the vodka bottle was spotted along with other devotional things, used during a puja ceremony. Twitter user going by the name Sagar dropped a picture where his mother opted to reuse a vodka bottle to store oil for devotional rituals. It can be seen in the picture, which has taken the internet by storm, vodka bottle that has oil in it is kept along with traditional items like lamps, wicks, and betel nuts.

While posting the picture of the hilarious moment and expressing that he was extremely embarrassed, Sagar wrote, “In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my mother made sure I am embarrassed thoroughly." Taking it to the comment section, Sagar further revealed that his mother is well aware of his “habits".

Needless to say, the usage of an alcohol bottle during a religious ritual has intrigued the netizens, as they flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons. While some agreed that all mothers are very particular about reusing everything, many shared their experiences in the comment section. One user wrote, “Mothers will never waste a good small bottle than can come handy to store oil". Another user revealed his similar experience and while sharing the picture he told that how his mother asked him to keep the bottle of Cabo white rum to be used as a vase. This is not all. A third user shared a photo of a gin bottle that was filled with olive oil.

What are your views about these quirky ideas of reusing alcohol bottles?

