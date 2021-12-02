'What About Salman Khan?': Desi Twitter is Gearing Up For Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding With Memes

If you are on social media, you have definitely come across several posts about the rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that continue to grow each day amidst reports of a lavish ceremony. While the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, several reports suggest the actors are set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While it is just another Bollywood wedding, desis seemed to be quite irritated with the hype and thousands of posts. Amidst the buzz of the rumoured wedding, netizens took to social media to express their disinterest in the hype with hilarious reactions and memes. Some of the memes and reactions even included Salman Khan.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Rajasthan Minister Says Roads Should be ‘Smooth as Katrina’s Cheeks,’ Gets Schooled

The speculation about the impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.