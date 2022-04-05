Desi Woman Mimicking Alia Bhatt While Ordering Pizza Will Leave You With Trust Issues

A video that has gone viral shows how a woman mimics actor Alia Bhatt’s voice while ordering some pizza over call. The woman is an artist named Chandni, who put up truth and dare challenge on her Instagram. She was then given a dare to order a pizza in Alia Bhatt’s voice. In the video, she can be seen controlling her laughter while she mimics the actress. She also mentions Ranbir Kapoor as if he is sitting right to her. Towards the end, to confuse the person at the pizza store, she asks them if there is anything ‘gluten free’ on the menu.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 1 lakh views. Also, it has received several comments. “Bahut bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Awww the poor guy got so nervous and yet kept it as professional as possible."

Alia Bhatt is already making headlines for her several speculations about the much-awaited wedding. As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot in April this year and the venue for the same has already been decided. Reportedly, the couple will not marry in a lavish hotel but at the Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House. The entertainment portal claimed that the wedding venue has been decided by Ranbir Kapoor himself. Interestingly, Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also tied the knot at the same place on January 20, 1980.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported that 450 people will be attended Ranbir and Alia’s wedding which is likely to take place in the second week of April. The report further claims that while Kapoors were keen on a wedding in April end, the Bhatt family wanted it to be a little early due to Alia’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan’s health issues.

Well, there is no official confirmation so far, but fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite two stars to tie the knot soon.

